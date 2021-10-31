VVS Laxman Suggests One Change to India's XI For New Zealand Game

"He (Bhuvneshwar) is an experienced bowler, but if you think about the balance and the combination of the playing eleven, I would probably prefer Shardul over Bhuvi."

Bhuvneshwar had a poor outing against Pakistan, conceding 25 runs in three overs without a wicket. Since his return to Team India earlier this year, the pacer has been largely inconsistent.

Thakur, meanwhile, is in great form as he recently ended IPL 2021 as joint-third highest wicket-taker, with 21 dismissals to his name in 16 matches. He played a crucial role in Chennai Super Kings' title triumph.