India vs NZ Highlights, World Cup 2023 Semi Final: India Defeat NZ By 70 Runs

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi Final Today's Match Live Updates: We're down to the last three matches of the ICC World Cup 2023 and in the first of the knockouts, it's going to be hosts India vs New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium today.

The hosts are unbeaten in the tournament, having won all nine of their league stage matches but come up against a familiar opponent that has a tremendous record in ICC ODI events- having reached their fifth successive semifinal - nine times in 13 editions.

New Zealand also have a commanding record against India in ICC ODI World Cups having won four of their five encounters, with one match ending in no result.

The last time these two teams faced each other, during the league stage in Dharamsala, India finished on top.