India vs NZ Highlights, World Cup 2023 Semi Final: India Defeat NZ By 70 Runs

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score and updates of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today’s Semi Final match: India have posted a target of 398 runs for NZ to chase.
Image: PTI/Altered by The Quint
India cruise to the ICC World Cup 2023 finals by thumping New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Mohammed Shami ruled the roost as he finished his spell with a seven-fer.
Earlier in the 1st innings, after opting to bat first, India posted a total of 397.
Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI century, in 106 balls and broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries by a cricketer.
Shreyas Iyer also slammed his second century of the World Cup, in just 67 deliveries.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi Final Today's Match Live Updates: We're down to the last three matches of the ICC World Cup 2023 and in the first of the knockouts, it's going to be hosts India vs New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium today.
The hosts are unbeaten in the tournament, having won all nine of their league stage matches but come up against a familiar opponent that has a tremendous record in ICC ODI events- having reached their fifth successive semifinal - nine times in 13 editions.
New Zealand also have a commanding record against India in ICC ODI World Cups having won four of their five encounters, with one match ending in no result.
The last time these two teams faced each other, during the league stage in Dharamsala, India finished on top.
Hours before the first semi-final, reports have emerged that ICC's independent pitch consultant Andy Atkinson is unhappy with the BCCI forcing a change in the pitch that will be used for today's India vs New Zealand match.
It is believed that a fresh new Pitch 8 was to be used today but instead the BCCI has prepared Pitch 7 for the match, that has already been used in two previous games of this World Cup - South Africa's 229 run win over England on 21 October and India's 2 November 302 run win over Sri Lanka.
Daily Mail has reportedly accessed an email in which Atkinson has expressed his displeasure at the BCCI making independent decisions and overruling the pre-decided order.
“As a result of these actions, one must speculate if this will be the first ever ICC CWC final (on Sunday) to have a pitch which has been specifically chosen and prepared to their stipulation at the request of the team management and/or the hierarchy of the home nation board.”
“Or will it be selected or prepared without favouritism for either of the sides competing in the match in the usual manner, and unquestionably because it is the usual pitch for the occasion?” he wrote.
Rohit Sharma's won the toss at the Wankhede and elected to bat first against Kane Williamson's New Zealand.
Both sides are unchanged.
"Looks like a good pitch and on the slower side as well. I think it was way back in 2019 when we played that semifinal. NZ has been one of the most consistent teams over the years and it will be a good contest. I think it's a very important day...but you've to turn up on that particular day," said the Indian skipper at the toss.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said he would also have opted to bat first if he had won the toss.
"We would have had a bat first as well. Obviously, a used surface and hopefully some dew in the evening. Looking forward to the challenge ahead. It should be a good game. Both teams have seen a variety of conditions and it's knockout cricket really," said Williamson.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd Siraj.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
First over of this big semi-final is up and it’s Rohit Sharma vs Kiwi pacer Trent Boult.
The Indian skipper starts the match with a double but soon, his intentions are clear. The gears won’t be changed just cuz this is a knockout game. The fourth and fifth deliveries go for boundaries.
India 10/0 after 1 over
Boult vs Sharma continues where it left off in the first over. The third delivery of the third over is hit for a big six into the stands.
Home ground, you said?
India: 25/0 after 3 overs
It’s Tim Southee from the other end for the Kiwis but doesn’t seem like it matters much to Rohit Sharma. A boundary and a six off back-to-back deliveries, with the six just being such a smooth, easy flick from the Indian skipper.
13 runs from the over. India’s run rate’s at 9.50.
India 38/0 after 4 overs
Rohit Sharma has come with one agenda, and one agenda only. See ball, hit ball. Every over has a sprinkling of boundaries and the fifth, bowled by Trent Boult, sees the Indian skipper hook one into the stands in the second delivery itself.
India 47/0 after 5overs
Mumbai: Indias batter Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
Kane Williamson makes a change with the ball and it’s Mitch Santner that’s come in.
Rohit’s plan though doesn’t change as Mitch is welcomed with a boundary and a six off his second and third deliveries.
Rohit Sharma now on 45 off 22 and Shubman Gill on 11 off 14.
India 58/0 after 6 overs
Mumbai: Indias batter Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
A ‘tight’ over (by comparison) today as Trent Boult manages to concede just the three runs in the seventh.
India 61/0 after 7 overs
Tim Southee’s got the first wicket and it’s the one New Zealand really needed - Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is caught by Kane Williamson.
A brilliant catch at that one by Kane as he has to run backwards to pouch the skier.
Rohit is walking back to the dressing room on a 29-ball 47.
India 71/1 after 8.2 overs
Rohit Sharma is the new man in after the fall of Rohit's wicket and the Kiwis go up in appeal on the second ball he faces. They ask for a DRS review for lbw but replays shows the ball nick the bat on it's way to connecting with Virat's pad. Not out.
India 75/1 after 9 overs
Shubman Gill’s switched gears after the fall of Rohit’s wicket and the run rate’s dipped a bit as well. But there’s a long match to play so no concerns there.
Ferguson goes for 9 in the 10th over, Southee is taken for 5 in the 11th and Santner concedes 3 in the 12th.
India 92/1 after 12 overs
Mumbai: India's batter Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
The 14th over and Rachin Ravindra is handed the ball. Shubman Gill hits the third for a single and completes his half century, his fourth in this World Cup, off 41 deliveries.
Virat Kohli follows it up with a boundary two balls later.
10 runs from the over.
Shubman on 50 off 41, Virat on 14 off 14.
India 114/1 in 14 overs
New Zealand have managed to pull back the run rate a little since Rohit’s wicket and Mitch Santner contributes to that cause with a tight 15th over where he concedes just the four runs.
India 118/1 after 15 overs
Shubman continues to keep charge of the Indian innings and has hit Mitch Santner for a six and a boundary in the 17th over.
11 runs from the over with Shubman now on a 49 ball 63 and Virat Kohli on a 24 ball 19.
India 132/1 after 17 overs
The 150 is up for India in the 20th over, even though there has been a dip in the run rate.
Glenn Phillips has the ball and Gill hits him for a maximum off the third ball.
India 150/1 after 20 overs
Another tight over from Glenn Philips as the 22nd over goes for just 4 rounds. The last boundary had come two overs back.
Shubman is now batting on 78 off 64, Virat on 29 off 39.
India 157/1 in 22 overs
A four comes in the 21st over from Kohli's bat. Oh no! Looks like the Mumbai heat is troubling Shubman Gill. The physio have stepped on to the ground to check on the opener. Bad news for India - Gill has retired hurt at 79. Players have often felt discomfort this tournament with the heat but this the first time one has walked out off the field.
India 164/1 in 23 overs
Shreyas Iyer, another local lad has joined Kohli in the middle. He had a terrific outing at the Wankhede last time against Sri Lanka. It'll be interesting to see what the batter has to offer this time around.
Meanwhile, Kohli continues with stealing boundaries - scores another four.
India 178/1 in 25 overs
We are halfway through India's innings and the hosts have looked good so far. They've taken on the Kiwi bowlers whenever possible.
India 181/1 in 26 overs
Shreyas Iyer back at it - smacks a massive six off Rachin Ravindra. His first of the day and this takes tournament six's tally to 600! Follows it up with a boundary to deep backward point! Meanwhile, Kohli completes his fifty.
India 194/1 in 27 overs
Kohli slams a boundary on the very first delivery of the 29th over by Boult and with it India reach the 200-run mark. 2 more runs come from the over.
India 203/1 in 29 overs
Kohli makes brilliant use of his wrist and slams a maximum off Tim Southee in the 30th over. More 5 runs from the over.
India 214/1 in 30 overs
Boult's over and Kohli punishes him with a boundary again. Time for drinks. We're back and it's time for Glenn Philips and Kohli smacks him for yet another four.
India 226/1 in 32 overs
Tim Southee has the ball but Shreyas Iyer is not showing any mercy. Smokes the bowler for another gigantic six. Kohli celebrates with a boundary.
India 238/1 in 33 overs
Kohli has now surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's run-tally of 673 runs in a single edition of a World Cup.
674* - Virat Kohli (2023)
673 - Sachin Tendulkar (2003)
Meanwhile, Iyer continues with the onslaught and whacks another six. Business as usual for the Mumbai batter. In the next, Santner bowls a maiden over.
India 248/1 in 35 overs
Next up his Boult who slams another boundary to inch towards his 50th ODI century. Woah! Shreyas Iyer with another big hit - a powerful six off Santner and follows it up with a boundary to deep backward point. The batters at crease have now put up a 100-run partnership. And just like that, Iyer brings up his half-century in 35 balls. What a power-hitter, this!
India 270/1 in 37 overs
Another victim of the Mumbai heat - Virat Kohli is cramping and the physio is out to attend him. Game resumes and Virat Kohli has his right thigh taped. Meanwhile, Santner finishes his spell of 10 overs with leaking 51 runs.
India 277/1 in 39 overs
Kohli looks visibly hurt now. He trips and falls whilst running between the wickets as he reaches the other end. He's gotten up and looks good to go but these aren't good signs for the hosts.
India 287/1 in 40 overs
New Zealand have appealed for a caught behind in Rachin Ravindra's over but the umpire isn't interested. The Kiwis send the decision upstairs and it goes in India's favour. Iyer stays, NZ burn a review.
India 291/1 in 41 overs
Virat Kohli notches up his 50th ODI century in 106 balls. With this hundred, he shatters Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries. And what a venue to bring it up - Sachin’s home ground - the iconic Wankhede Stadium.
The entire crowd gives him a standing ovation, chants of "Kohli-Kohli" echoing loud and clear across the stadium and Sachin Tendulkar applauds with a wide smile on his face! What an incredible achievement this is!
Kohli, takes his helmet off, raises his hand and celebrates his accomplishment with gratitude as he bows down to the Master Blaster.
India 303/1 in 42 overs
In the next, Iyer bangs another maximum. Meanwhile, Philips drops Kohli at the long-on boundary in the next over. Poor Kiwis. Kohli celebrates by launching the ball over Philips head on the very next delivery to collect half-a-dozen. Oh no! Conway takes Kohli's catch on the last ball of the Southee over, Kohli departs at 117. What a knock!
India 327/2 in 44 overs
If hitting huge sixes is an art, Shreyas Iyer is Picasso. Hits yet another in the next over. Meanwhile, KL Rahul joins him in the middle. Woah! Brutal stroke-making from Iyer.
India 341/2 in 45 overs
In the next, Rahul scores a boundary off Tim Southee's over. More boundaries - KL notches up another one in the next Boult over.
India 354/2 in 47 overs
Tim Southee has the ball for the 48th over of the game and Shreyas Iyer welcomes him with a six. He's only dealing in maximums now. On the next, he runs a single to complete his send consecutive hundred (off 67 deliveries) of the tournament and 5th overall.
India 366/2 in 48 overs
Trent Boult will bowl in the penultimate over of India's innings and Rahul welcomes him with a six just like Iyer did in the last over. Woah! He follows it up with a gorgeous boundary. Iyer scores one too from the other end. On the next, he loses his wicket as Daryl Mitchell takes his catch at long-on.
India 382/3 in 49 overs
Suryakumar Yadav is the new batter and he runs a single on the first he ball he faces. For the final over, Southee has the ball and he removes Surya on his very first delivery as Philips takes his dolly of a catch.
India 382/4 in 49.1 overs
Gill has walked in after retiring hurt at at 79 and resumes his innings. Meanwhile, KL slams a six on the third ball of the over. Next is a dot. Rahul notches a four on the next and wraps India's innings with a boundary, too.
India have posted a target of 398 for the Kiwis to chase.
India 397/4 in 50 overs
"Well, I'm feeling (pauses). Again, the great man just congratulated me. It feels like a dream. Too good to be true. Big game for us and I played the role so that the guys around me can come and express themselves. As I said, for me the most important thing is to make my team win. I've been given a role this tournament and I'm trying to dig deep. That's the key to consistency - play according to the situation and play for the team. It's the stuff of dreams. Sachin paaji was there in the stands. It's very difficult for me to express it. My life partner, my hero - he's sitting there. And all these fans at the Wankhede. To get to 400 is amazing; a lot of credit needs to go to Shreyas. KL finished it with a flurry [of fours]" - Virat Kohli told the broadcasters
Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra will open NZ's innings. Jasprit Bumrah will open the attack for the hosts.
Conway starts right away as he slams the first ball of the innings with a boundary. Notches another one - this time sends the ball past backward point to add four more runs to NZ's account.
New Zealand 8/0 in 1 over
Siraj takes the ball for the next over and starts with four consecutive dots before Rachin slams his 5th delivery for a boundary. He finishes the over with a dot, too.
New Zealand 12/0 in 2 overs
Bumrah bowls three wides in the third over. Conway sends his 5th delivery for another boundary of the innings. Bumrah doesn't look quite like himself today.
New Zealand 19/0 in 3 overs
Bumrah’s not been able to find his rhythm at the start of the chase. After conceding three wides in the third over, he’s bowled two more in the fifth. The rest of the balls are tight though and 7 runs are conceded in the 5th over.
New Zealand 30/0 in 5 overs
Sixth over of the chase and Rohit Sharma's handed the ball to Mohammed Shami, and the pacer delivers.
Devon Conway is caught behind brilliantly by KL Rahul who has to dive to his left to take the catch. Conway out on 13 off 15 balls.
New Zealand 30/1 after 5.1 overs
Shami leaks a boundary in the fifth over while Bumrah bowls a tight 7th over and troubles Kane Williamson. Just a single from the over.
New Zealand 35/1 after 7 overs
Shami starts for the 8th over and Rachin slams him for a boundary. On the very next, the pacer makes a comeback as he dismisses the batter. Rachin is out caught by Rahul behind the stumps. Shami has turned up the heat in Mumbai!
New Zealand 40/2 after 8 overs
Daryl Mitchell is the new batter for the hosts. Meanwhile, Bumrah bowls a maiden 9th over Next up is India's leading wicket-taker - Md Shami. 5 wides on the third delivery and on the next a run-out chance for India? Umpire reviews - replay shows Daryl Mitchell made it in time. And we are done with the powerplay!
New Zealand 46/2 after 10 overs
10 overs have gone by and the Kiwi openers are already back in the hut. Siraj starts with the 11th over and Mitchell slams his second delivery for a boundary. Two dots and he leaks another four.
New Zealand 54/2 after 11 overs
Spin has been introduced into the attack in the 12th over of the game as Ravindra Jadeja takes the ball. Fourth is a no ball but Mitchell fails to capitalise on the free-hit and could only run a single on it.
New Zealand 61/2 after 12 overs
Siraj is back and his first ball of the 13th over beats the batter, the wicketkeeper and races away for a boundary. On the next, Kane slams him for one. 1 more run comes form the over
New Zealand 72/2 after 13 overs
Jadeja finishes another tight over by leaking just two runs. In the next, Williamson whacks Siraj's short delivery for a maximum. He launches the ball over the keeper and deposits the ball towards the dressing room. Punishes the pacer with a boundary on the fourth ball, too.
New Zealand 87/2 after 15 overs
Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has been brought into the attack in the 16th over of the game. Slip has been put in place. 6 runs come from his 1st over of the day. In the next, Shami is smacked for a six off Mitchell's bat. He slams a boundary and with it NZ reach the 100-run mark.
New Zealand 104/2 after 17 overs
Williamson scores another boundary in the next Kuldeep Yadav over but the bowler think it's LBW. India take a review but it goes in vain. 4 leg byes on the 4th ball. Wait! Another run-out chance? The umpire has gone for a review and it's not out!!!
New Zealand 114/2 after 18 overs
Jadeja on for the 17th over and he concedes four of off it. Next up his Kuldeep who starts with two singles. Mitchell then smacks him for a boundary. 3 dots to end the over with.
New Zealand 124/2 after 20 overs
Daryl Mitchell has put on his dancing shoes - hits a brilliant six off Jadeja's delivery. Spin from the other end continues and Kuldeep leaks a boundary in his fourth over, too.
New Zealand 141/2 after 22 overs
The Kiwis continue with stealing the boundaries - the last ball of the 23rd over, too, races away for a boundary. A massive LBW appeal by Kuldeep in the next over but neither KL nor Rohit seem interested. Mitchell smokes another six in the next over, too.
New Zealand 161/2 after 25 overs
Kane Williamson gets to his fifty in the next Kuldeep over. HUGE!!! Mitchell clobbers the Jadeja delivery for an enormous six. It's hit the roof! Oh dear god! He surpasses Iyer's record (106m) of longest six of the tournament by making it cover 107m!
New Zealand 174/2 after 27 overs
The boundaries keep flowing for the Kiwis. Meanwhile, pace is back into the attack and Daryl takes on him with a boundary. Oh no! Shami drops Williamson on the penultimate ball of the over.
New Zealand 188/2 after 29 overs
Williamson-Mitchell have put up a 150-run stand together. Williamson hits Kuldeep for a boundary and a ball later Daryl, too, slams him for one. The Wankhede crowd doesn't look so happy now!
New Zealand 198/2 after 30 overs
Mitchell clobbers Bumrah for a six on his very first delivery of the 31st over. 3 singles and a boundary again! These aren't good signs for the hosts.
New Zealand 213/2 after 31 overs
We're back from the break and hopefully India have devised some new plans to destroy the Kiwi line-up. A single, four dots and then Daryl slams the last ball for a boundary.
New Zealand 219/2 after 32 overs
Daryl Mitchell get to his century off 85 deliveries. Woah!!!! Shami makes the quickest comeback and dismisses Williamson on his second delivery, Surya takes his catch. Tom Latham is the new batter. Oh my god! Mohammed Shami is breathing fire - he sends Tom Latham packing for a duck! The crowd erupts with joy as India make a fiery comeback!
New Zealand 220/4 after 32.4 overs
Glenn Philips walks out in the middle. And Jadeja bowls another tight over. Those wickets from Shami have breathed life into the entire nation.
New Zealand 220/4 after 34 overs
Shami back again. Starts with a dot, two singles on the next two. A dot again. A single and a dot to end the over with. Another decent over from India!
New Zealand 224/4 after 35 overs
Jadeja is back and a massive appeal for LBW by KL on the first ball. No one else is interested and the game continues. Meanwhile, Mitchell looks in in discomfort and Md Shami is helping him. The game resumes after a brief pause. Philips scores a boundary.
New Zealand 231/4 after 36 overs
Mohammed Siraj is re-introduced into the innings. The asking rate is getting higher with each passing over now. Meanwhile, Siraj starts with three dots on the trot. A single and two runs from the next two balls. A wide and the last ball yield a single, too.
New Zealand 236/4 after 37 overs
Mohammed Shami has the ball for the 38th ball and the announcer at the Wankhede shouts "Shami once more" - perhaps this is what every Indian desires now. Meanwhile, Mitchell goes down the ground deposits the ball into the stands to collect half-a-dozen.
New Zealand 245/4 after 38 overs
Two more boundaries in the next over of Siraj and the pressure is shifting to the home side again. Shami on from the other end. Daryl Mitchell shows some innovation and paddle-scoops the second last ball for a beautiful six.
New Zealand 266/4 after 40 overs
Rohit Sharma is changing his field settings every now and then. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the last lap as Daryl Mitchell stands strong for the visitors. And he's getting adequate support from Philips. The latter slams a six in Siraj's over and follows it up with a boundary. Asking rate coming down again. India need a breakthrough now. Yet another boundary from Philips and another expensive from Siraj.
New Zealand 286/4 after 41 overs
Kuldeep is back into the attack and he starts with two dots on the trot. Just two runs and more two dots off the over. Good over for India.
New Zealand 286/4 after 42 overs
It's Bumrah time and drama follows at the Wankhede - a run-out attempt is made at the non-striker's end that clips off both the bails while Philips makes it in time. A direct hit from Bumrah at the same whilst the second run is attempted end but the batter can't be run out as both bails are already clipped.
Two runs on that delivery. A single and a boundary to follow it up with. A dot and then Glenn Philips gives his catch to Ravindra Jadeja who makes no mistake. The slower ball traps him. Mark Chapman is the new batter.
New Zealand 295/5 after 43 overs
Kuldeep's last over and he strikes! He gets the better of Mark Chapman and Jadeja's takes his catch. Santner walks in.
New Zealand 299/6 after 44 overs
Santner runs a single and with it 300 runs are up for the Kiwis.
New Zealand 306/6 after 45 overs
Shami is back and he strikes on his second ball to complete his fifer and Jadeja completes his hat-trick of catches. Daryl Mitchell finally departs. What a knock he played, tho! Southee is the next batter.
New Zealand 308/7 after 46 overs
4 runs from the last over and now Siraj is back. A single and then a boundary but we don't have anything to worry about. Wow! Skipper takes Santner's catch as Siraj sends him packing.
New Zealand 320/8 after 48 overs
Shami takes the ball for his final over and Southee is out caught behind the wickets by KL Rahul. Ferguson, the new batter, clobbers a six on his fourth delivery and on the next Shami nabs his wicket and INDIA STORM INTO THE FINALS.
India Win By 70 Runs