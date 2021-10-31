India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup - Full Squads

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in a Group 2 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Williamson said that pacer Adam Milne comes into the playing XI in place of keeper Tim Seifert, which means batter Devon Conway will keep wickets. "Dew factor at this time of the year. It's been a long break but it now comes thick and fast, Look forward to another challenge."

India skipper Virat Kohli said that Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur come in for Suryakumar Yadav (lower back spasm) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the playing eleven.