India vs. Bangladesh Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND vs BAN Match Live

India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 live streaming details are mentioned here for the viewers.
(Photo: AP)
India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: India is all set to face the Bangladesh team in their fourth Cricket World Cup 2023 match. This will be the 17th match out of 48 matches of the World Cup. Rohit Sharma's team has won all three matches they have played till now and we hope the team maintains their winning streak. The India vs. Bangladesh match is scheduled to be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, the first World Cup match for the venue.
Shubman Gill is expected to play as the key player of the match as he has a magnificent average against Bangladesh. Let's have a quick look at the live-streaming details of the India vs. Bangladesh Cricket World Cup match.
India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played on October 19, Thursday at 2 PM IST.
India vs. Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
India vs. Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network.
Interested fans can watch the India vs. Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match online for free on Disney+Hotsar.
