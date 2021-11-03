India Needs To Keep Fatigue Aside & Think Positively Says Irfan Pathan

"Look, the Indian team has been touring non-stop, first WTC, then the England tour - which was a long tour - then the whole IPL, and now coming into the World Cup is not easy for anyone. But, most of the teams are in the same boat as well. So, you need to keep that aside and just keep thinking positively, because I think, in the two years of the pandemic a lot of people lost their jobs as well," Pathan said on the Game Plan show on Star Sports.

India have been on the road in bio-bubble life since undergoing mandatory quarantine in Mumbai in May before departing for England to take part in the World Test Championship final in June. After losing the final, the team was given a small break before regrouping for the Test series against England.

Post the cancellation of the fifth Test in Manchester due to COVID-19 scare in the team, the players flew to the UAE for the second half of the IPL 2021 followed by the ongoing Men's T20 World Cup.