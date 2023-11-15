In Photos: David Beckham Attends India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-Final

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: David Beckham Attends India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-Final

#CWC23 | Football legend #DavidBeckham is attending the #IndvsNZ semifinal clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
The Quint
World Cup
Published:

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with former English footballer David Beckham before the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

|

Image: PTI

ICC World Cup 2023: Football legend David Beckham, currently in India as a Unicef ambassador, is in attendance at the 2023 ICC World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

ICC World Cup 2023: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former English footballer David Beckham before the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

ICC World Cup 2023: Beckham and Tendulkar chitchat and share a laugh ahead of the India vs New Zealand semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

ICC World Cup 2023: David Beckham meets with Indian players ahead of the India vs New Zealand semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

ICC World Cup 2023: David Beckham meets with New Zealand players ahead of the India vs New Zealand semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

ICC World Cup 2023: David Beckham walks around the Wankhede Stadium alongside Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the India vs New Zealand semi-final clash.

