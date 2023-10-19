ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Provides Relieving Update About Hardik Pandya’s Injury

ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Provides Relieving Update About Hardik Pandya’s Injury
(Photo: PTI)
Positive updates continue to roll in for the Indian fans, as following a seven-wicket triumph over Bangladesh in their fourth ICC World Cup 2023 match, Rohit Sharma provided relieving information on Hardik Pandya’s injury. According to the Indian skipper, Pandya’s ankle injury is “nothing major.”
The incident happened during the ninth over of Thursday’s (19 October) match between India and Bangladesh, in Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
ICC World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya sustained an injury during India's match against Bangladesh.
Having bowled only three deliveries, Hardik Pandya sustained an injury on his left ankle and left the ground after taping. He was not seen with the ball again, and with the bat, India did not require Pandya’s services during the chase of a 257-run target.
Interestingly, as a subplot, the other three deliveries of the all-rounder’s over was bowled by Virat Kohli.
Following the incident, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had stated that Hardik Pandya was taken to a hospital for scans.
However, Rohit Sharma has now confirmed there are no reasons to worry, as the injury is not serious.
ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma confirmed Hardik Pandya's injury is not serious.
“He (Hardik) pulled up a bit sore, nothing really major. We'll see how he pulls up tomorrow morning and then plan on how to go forward,” Rohit said during the post-match presentation.
