ICC World Cup: Hardik-Less India Face New Zealand Challenge in Top of Table Tie

It remains to be seen if Shardul Thakur, the person closest to Pandya’s skillsets, will be retained in the seam-friendly venue or Ravichandran Ashwin can come in, as Dharamshala has also shown to help spinners too in its previous games.

Dravid elaborated that Thakur had been given the clarity of being an bowling all-rounder in the eleven. “Without going into too much of specifics, and it's hard to go into a lot of specifics in a PC, but Shardul clearly, his role was to be that kind of bowling all-rounder for us, in the games that he played.”

“We saw him as someone who certainly has a happy knack of taking wickets as we have seen and then bowling those middle overs for us and being like a fourth seeming option for us on certain wickets which would probably require that fourth seeming option.”

“Plus, he hasn't had a chance to really bat a lot over the last bit. But certainly, he's been working very hard in the nets with his batting and we've been working very hard on it. We've seen that he has the ability to hit some big shots and play some good shots.”

“Of course, we've seen it more probably in Test cricket, not so much in one-day cricket as yet, because he has not had the opportunity to bat much. But certainly, that was the kind of role he fitted in for us in that bowling all-rounders role.”

Apart from this, India have been great in every aspect, though Mohammed Siraj has been a little expensive with the ball. Captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been among the runs in every match.

Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have proved to be strike-makers with the ball, with the spin duo giving India the desired control and scalps for winning the middle-overs phase.