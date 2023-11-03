World Cup: Shreyas Iyer Bags Best-Fielder Award, Sachin Gives a Special Message

Sachin Tendulkar gave a special message to team India for their campaign.
Images: Screengrabs/Instagram
After India’s mammoth 302-run success against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar made a surprise appearance to announce Shreyas Iyer as the best fielder of the day.
Before revealing Iyer's name, Team India invited Sachin Tendulkar to make the announcement. The legendary cricketer said that the "Fielder of the Match" award reminds him of the 2003 World Cup, when they used to sign a chart with the words "I can, we can."
Tendulkar also praised Rohit Sharma's side and said that he simply loved the brand of cricket that they have played so far in the tournament.
'I can, we can'. Each and every player had to sign that chart before going. It was all about commitment and I will give my 100% for the country and for the team and that is exactly what the current team is doing by giving fielding medals. It is to me a reflection of your commitment, to doing something for your colleague, for your team and for the country. I simply loved the brand of cricket that you have played so far. It has been a joy to watch. Awesome guys continue this form," he concluded.
Meanwhile, during the post match medal-ceremony in the dressing room, the fielding coach lauded India’s effort in the scorching heat of Mumbai and said the men in blue were extraordinary on the field.
"I think it was a shock, but the way you guys performed on the field was nothing short of extraordinary. One special mention to the guys actually today in the hot sun, people who have battled there, when they came back on the field, they made sure that they maintained that intensity,” he said.
Calling Ravindra Jadeja the 'silent sniper.’ he said, “He made it happen. I think last but not least, I think he would call him a 'silent sniper'. He is not the loudest on the field but when it comes to throwing, and catching, he is just out there."
Dilip also heaped praise on wicketkeeper KL Rahul for his brilliant work behind the stumps and said that he was “outstanding”.
“I think one of our GPS navigator types, working along with the captain, makes sure that he has the right fielders at the right place. But also he has tested both sides laterally, taking one side on the right and taking one side on the left. Outstanding, KL Rahul. And we all know that our best fielder is always waiting to take those brilliant catches. I will tell you, my instinct, that he would take that catch today,” he said.
