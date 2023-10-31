Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan On 5th Rank After Defeating Bangladesh

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan On 5th Rank After Defeating Bangladesh

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Take a look at the top teams after Pakistan vs Bangladesh match
Shivangani Singh
World Cup
Published:

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table is updated here for cricket fans.

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table is updated here for cricket fans.</p></div>
Pakistan faced Bangladesh in the 31st match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The PAK vs BAN clash took place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata from 2 PM IST onwards. Pakistan snapped their four-match losing streak and added a point in front of their name on the points table. Bangladesh which were equally struggling in their do-or-die situation lost the match to Pakistan by 7 wickets. After the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match, Pakistan moved up to the fifth position whereas Bangladesh moved down to 9th position.

Have a look at the complete Cricket World Cup points table 2023 after the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match 2023.

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table After Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostRun RatePoints
1India6601.40512
2South Africa6512.03210
3New Zealand6421.2328
4Australia6420.978
5Pakistan734-0.0246
6Afghanistan633-0.7186
7Sri Lanka624-0.2754
8Netherlands624-1.2774
9Bangladesh716-1.4462
10England615-1.6522
