ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand On Top After Defeating Afghanistan

Shivangani Singh
World Cup
Published:

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table. Standings of all teams till 18 October 2023.

(Photo: The Quint)

New Zealand faced Afghanistan today in the 16th match of the Cricket World Cup 2023, on Wednesday, 18 October 2023. The match was played between the two teams at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. New Zealand won the match by 149 runs which changed the positions of the team on the points table. New Zealand came to the first position whereas Afghanistan came to the 9th position.

Let's have a look at the complete ICC World Cup 2023 point table below after the New Zealand vs. Afghanistan match.

ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 Updated After Afghanistan vs. New Zealand Match

PositionTeamsPlayedWonLostRun RatePoints
1New Zealand4401.9238
2India3301.8216
3South Africa3211.3854
4Pakistan321-0.1374
5England312-0.0842
6Bangladesh312-0.6992
7Australia312-0.7342
8Netherlands312-0.9932
9Afghanistan413-1.252
10Sri Lanka303-1.5320
