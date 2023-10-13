WC 2023: Cheated & Let Down by ‘System’, Pakistan Should Follow the India Model

‘Haris Rauf gives 20/10 to Hyderabadi Biryani in India!’

This was how popular Pakistani cricket show host, Fakhr-e-Alam, kicked off his show ‘The Pavilion’ on the A Sports channel of the ARY network as the 2023 ICC World Cup got underway.

‘Cricket is beyond politics and toxicity’, Alam said early in his show, thanking Indian fans for the warm welcome that the Pakistan cricket team received on landing in India. We’ve all seen those viral videos.

Even Alam’s experts on the show, which included top Pakistan cricketers – Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Shoaib Malik – didn’t hold back in their praise.