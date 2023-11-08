Just Wanted To Be Positive, Get My Movement Back; Maxwell After 201* Against Afg

After scoring an unbeaten 201off 128 balls to guide Australia to a 3-wicket victory and in the process secure a semi-final berth for the side, all- rounder Glenn Maxwell revealed what mindset he had when he walked in to bat.

Coming in to bat when the Aussies had fallen to 91/7 in the 19th over, Glenn Maxwell told skipper Pat Cummins, who came into bat, that he should stay in for a few overs to get the fightback started against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium.