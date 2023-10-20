Hardik Pandya to Miss Sunday's NZ Game, Will Join Team for England Match: BCCI

The BCCI has shared an update on Hardik Pandya after the all-rounder injured his left ankle during the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at Pune's MCA on Thursday.

"The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.

He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England," said the note.