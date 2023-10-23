ICC World Cup 2023: England Name Brydon Carse As Replacement for Reece Topley

Pacer Brydon Carse has been named as a replacement for injured left-arm fast-bowler Reece Topley in England’s squad for the ongoing 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The replacement of a player requires the approval of ICC’s Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

Carse, who generally operates in the middle-overs phase in 50-over games, made his debut for England in the international arena in 2021. In his 12 ODI outings to date, he has claimed 14 wickets. In the bilateral series against New Zealand in September, he made his T20I debut and looked impressive with 3-23.