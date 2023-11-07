Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out Due to Finger Injury

ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out Due to Finger Injury

#CWC23 | Finger injury forces #Bangladesh captain #ShakibAlHasan to miss remainder of the #worldcup.
IANS
World Cup
Published:

Shakib al Hasan

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shakib al Hasan </p></div>
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out of the remainder of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Tuesday due to an injury to his left Index finger.

Shakib suffered the injury while batting in Bangladesh's penultimate league stage game against Sri Lanka on Monday.

An X-ray after the game confirmed a fracture which has ruled him out of Bangladesh’s last match of the tournament against Australia in Pune.

National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan gave further details on the injury, stating “Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers," he said.

"He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab,” he added.

Shakib played a match-winning knock of 82 from 65 balls, comprising 12 fours and two sixes, to guide his side to a three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. Earlier in the day, he recorded figures of 2/57 with the ball. He was also awarded the Player of the Match award for his fine performance.

