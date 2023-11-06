ICC World Cup Semis: Race Between Australia, NZ, Pak and Afghanistan For 2 Spots

With just eight league-stage matches remaining in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, the race to semi-final spot has intensified now more than ever.

After Australia defeated England on Saturday and Pakistan defeated New Zealand on the same day, four teams— Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and New Zealand—are vying for the last two spots in the knockouts.

Even before their match on Sunday in Kolkata, South Africa, the team in second place and Team India, with a perfect record of eight wins from eight games, had secured their places in the knockout stages. As a result, the outcome of the match has no bearings on the qualification scenario of the other teams, though the two points collected by India now ensure they finish as the top ranked team in the league stage and meet the fourth team in the semis.