ICC World Cup Semis: Race Between Australia, NZ, Pak and Afghanistan For 2 Spots

ICC World Cup 2023: With Pakistan beating New Zealand and Australia winning their match against England, the race to the semifinals is more interesting than ever.
Images: PTI
With just eight league-stage matches remaining in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, the race to semi-final spot has intensified now more than ever.
After Australia defeated England on Saturday and Pakistan defeated New Zealand on the same day, four teams— Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and New Zealand—are vying for the last two spots in the knockouts.
Even before their match on Sunday in Kolkata, South Africa, the team in second place and Team India, with a perfect record of eight wins from eight games, had secured their places in the knockout stages. As a result, the outcome of the match has no bearings on the qualification scenario of the other teams, though the two points collected by India now ensure they finish as the top ranked team in the league stage and meet the fourth team in the semis.
ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table
Here's what the qualification scenarios look like for the contenders:
Remaining Fixtures: Against Afghanistan & Bangladesh
Australia are the top team amongst the remaining contenders to qualify for the semifinal spot and finish at the third place. For this to happen, the Aussies will have to beat Afghanistan on Tuesday.
Even if they lose to Afghanistan, they can still finish among the top three if they beat Bangladesh in their last game.
It might come down to net run rates if Australia lose to Bangladesh and Afghanistan. If Afghanistan defeat South Africa and New Zealand and Pakistan win their upcoming games, three teams—Australia, New Zealand, and Pakistan—may be competing for the top spot. Four teams with 10 points could compete for two spots if Afghanistan lose. Australia's strong NRR should make them favourites to qualify even in that case.
If New Zealand and Pakistan lose their last games, then Australia will qualify with 10 points even if they lose their last two.
Players of Australia and England greet each other at the end of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Australia won by 33 runs.
Remaining Fixture: Against Sri Lanka
Even if they win their final game, they could be eliminated if Australia beat Bangladesh and Afghanistan wins their final two games - if all of those results happen, four teams will finish with 12 or more points.
New Zealand's best case scenario is that they beat Sri Lanka, Afghanistan lose their last two games, and England beat Pakistan. Then 10 points will get them through without the use of NRR.
If both New Zealand and Pakistan win their last games, and Afghanistan wins one as well, it may come down to net run rates between the three teams. Currently, New Zealand has a higher NRR, and even if they beat Sri Lanka by one run and score 300, Pakistan will need to beat England by 130 runs (and score the same total) to get past them.
Given that precipitation is expected in Bengaluru throughout the week, there is a chance that New Zealand's final game will be rained out; if that happens, they will finish with only nine points and will have to hope that Pakistan and Afghanistan lose their remaining games to stay on eight.
Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Pakistan at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
Remaining Fixture: vs England
Pakistan were down and out before finding their stride and defeating Bangladesh and New Zealand to advance to the semi-finals.
Even if they beat England in their last game, they must still rely on other results. Even with 10 points, Pakistan could finish outside the top four if New Zealand beat Sri Lanka and has a higher NRR and if Australia win one of their final two matches. Afghanistan could also play spoiler if they win their final two games.
Pakistan's best case scenario is to beat England, Sri Lanka to beat New Zealand, and Afghanistan to lose their final two matches. They will then qualify without using NRR.
As aforementioned, if New Zealand beat Sri Lanka even by a small margin, Pakistan will need to win their final game easily to overtake them on NRR. The advantage for Pakistan is that they will play the penultimate game of the league stage, so they will know exactly what they need to do to qualify.
Pakistan bowler Hasan Ali with teammates celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's batter Devon Conway during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
Remaining Fixtures: vs Australia and South Africa
The Afghans have a fair chance of qualifying if they win their final two matches, as they are one of only four teams that can finish with 12 or more points.
But the problem for them is that their two opponents are Australia and South Africa, two of the tournament's best teams so far. Another issue for them is their NRR of -0.330, which is easily the lowest among the teams they could face in the semi-finals.
They have the best chance of qualifying if both Pakistan and New Zealand lose their final league games and remain on eight points. Then, without considering run rates, even one victory will be enough to qualify.
Afghanistan's bowler Mohammad Nabi celebrates the wicket of Netherlands batter Paul van Meekeren during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Netherlands and Afghanistan, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
With numerous permutations and combinations to take into account for the qualification scenarios, the upcoming week promises to throw a surprise or two to the fans. There is still plenty of competition for the semifinal spots and the hopeful teams will be driven to take advantage of their prospects.
