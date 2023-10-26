England vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live

England will be facing Sri Lanka for the 25th match of the World Cup 2023 today before they face the Indian team. The match is scheduled for today, 26 October 2023 at 2 PM at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. England are having a shipwreck of a World Cup campaign in India. They are in the 8th position on the points table and far behind the chances of being able to make it to the finals. England has played 4 matches till now with a single victory and 2 points. On the other side, Sri Lanka also doesn't have a great performance this year, They are in the 7th position with 4 matches but 1 victory.

Now, let's have a look at the live-streaming details of the World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka vs England match.