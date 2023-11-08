In Photos - Eng Thrash Netherlands By 160 Runs; Win 2nd ICC World Cup 2023 Game

ICC World Cup 2023: England Won By 160 Runs
Image: PTI
ICC World Cup 2023: England's captain Jos Buttler being congratulated by Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards after winning the toss before the match between England and Netherlands at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. England won the toss and chose to bat.
ICC World Cup 2023: Opening batter Dawid Malan scored 87 runs off 74 balls laced with 2 maximums and 8 boundaries.
ICC World Cup 2023: Dawid Malan playing a shot during the match between England and Netherlands at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.
ICC World Cup 2023: Johnny Bairstow could only score 15 off 17 balls as he was out caught by van Meekeren on an Aryan Dutt delivery. During his brief stay at the crease, Bairstow hit two boundaries.
ICC World Cup 2023: Aryan Dutt celebrating after taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow.
ICC World Cup 2023: Joe Root lost his wicket to van Beek at 28.
ICC World Cup 2023: Thanks to a fantastic 108-run innings from Ben Stokes, England scored 339/9 after 50 overs.
ICC World Cup 2023: Aryan Dutt clinched his 2nd wicket as he dismissed Moeen Ali and Johny Bairstow.
ICC World Cup 2023: Chris Woakes' half-century helped Ben Stokes to take their team towards a high score against Netherlands.
ICC World Cup 2023: With this victory, England can now consider placing among the top 8 teams at the World Cup and earning a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy.
ICC World Cup 2023: Wesley Barresi was dismissed in a runout while Chris Woakes took out Sybrand Engelbrecht.
ICC World Cup 2023: Chris Woakes and David Willey scalped two early wickets as Max O'Dowd and Colin Ackermann walked back to the Netherlands dugout.
ICC World Cup 2023: Moeen Ali clinched 3 wickets by dismissing Max ODowd, Scott Edwards and van der Merwee.
ICC World Cup 2023: Adil Rashid also bagged three wickets by sending back Bas de Leede, van Beek and Aryan Dutt.
