55 All Out For an International Team is Unacceptable: Pollard After England Loss

On whether the defeat was a case of poor decision-making or a genuinely good display on the field by England, Pollard said that a "55-odd for an international team is unacceptable".

"Again as I said, it's not something that we are proud of as a team. We got out. But I'm not going to go into what it is or how it is. Obviously just plain to see, 55-odd for the international team I think is unacceptable and we accept that. So we revisit and hopefully we come back stronger. At the end of it, once we have life, we have opportunity to do things better. A lot of different things are happening around, where people don't have opportunities to put things right. For us, we have an opportunity to, so we take a couple (off) days… and we see how it goes in a couple days' time."

The captain categorically denied that there were any demons in the pitch, and that it was the lack of application that let the side down.

"I think it was a good wicket to bat on. The ball was coming on to the bat decently (but) it had something there (for the bowlers). But there were no demons in it. Again, (as) I said, a good batting display, a good batting track, sorry, but not a great batting display," he added.

"It's disappointing to start a tournament like that, being defending champions. We take full responsibility for what transpired out there and for us, games like these, you try to bin it as quickly as possible and then you move on."