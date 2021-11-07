Dwayne Bravo Bids Farewell to International Cricket as WI Exit T20 World Cup

After his last innings for West Indies, the star all-rounder walked off to applause from the audience, hugs from his teammates, and respect from the opposition. With the ball, Bravo remained wicketless and conceded 36 runs in his quota of four overs.

Following his side's loss to Sri Lanka on Thursday, Bravo had confirmed he would be hanging up his boots.

"I think the time has come. I've had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it I'm very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long," said Bravo in a conversation with former captain Daren Sammy and commentator Alex Jordan on the ICC's post-match Facebook Live show.

"To win three ICC trophies, two with my captain (Daren Sammy) on the left here. One thing I am proud about is that in the era of cricketers we had we were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage and not only do that but have silverware to show for it," he added.