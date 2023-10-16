Wicket Didn't Play How We Thought, Says Jos Buttler After Defeat to Afghanistan

After bowling out Afghanistan for 284, England were never in the hunt to chase the total, being bowled out for 215 as Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman took three wickets each. Afghanistan’s upset win meant England crashed to their second defeat in three matches of the ongoing competition, leaving their title defence in a tricky situation.

“Having watched the first couple of games here obviously India went with the extra seamer as well in their lineup we thought the wicket would play similarly and maybe the dew would come in in the second half. But no, I think whichever line-up we had, we just weren't good enough and we didn't play well enough and full credit to Afghanistan, they deserve to win.”

“Look, we always want to play positive and be aggressive and some days you don't play as well as you want to. Though Afghanistan built good pressure on us, maybe the wicket didn't play exactly how we thought it would play and maybe the dew didn't come in as much as we thought as well.”

“Obviously, our spinners bowled really well there and Afghanistan have some brilliant spinners so that was always going to be tough but we just didn't manage to get the partnerships going that we wanted,” said a grim Buttler in the post-match press conference.