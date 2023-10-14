ICC World Cup: 'Shaheen Not Bowling Well, As Simple As That,' Says Waqar Younis

Pakistan's next outing in this 2023 ICC World Cup is the big match against India on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will mark the first instance of Pakistan and India playing an ODI against each other on Indian soil after a decade, thus increasing the anticipation for the high-octane clash.

Pakistan lead India 73-56 in the head-to-head record in ODIs. But India has the upper hand when it comes to ODI World Cups, having defeated Pakistan seven out of seven time at the tournament since their first meeting in Sydney in 1992. It is a jinx which Pakistan captain Babar Azam hopes to break on Saturday.

“The challenge is the match of Pakistan-India. You and the fans and the whole of Pakistan-India are waiting for this match. We are also very excited. I think both sides are trying to do their best.”

“We are trying to see how we can take the wickets of their top-order players and how we can make runs against their bowlers. What matters is that we play our best game on the day,” he said in the pre-match press conference.