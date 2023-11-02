Cricket World Cup: 'Hardik Progressing Well', Says Rohit Sharma Ahead of SL Game

Hardik Pandya's recovery is going on a very positive note and though he is not available for Thursday's match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium, India skipper Rohit Sharma said he hoped to see him in action very soon.

Pandya got injured while fielding off his own bowling during the match against Bangladesh in Pune a couple of weeks back and had walked off to receive medical treatment.

Initially, the injury was not considered very serious but later the BCCI informed that the Gujarat all-rounder had been asked to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for treatment and monitoring. Since then, he has missed matches against New Zealand and England and as per reports, is set to miss the next two matches too -- against Sri Lanka and South Africa.