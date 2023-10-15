Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Update: Afghanistan In 6th Position

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Update: Afghanistan In 6th Position

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan moves to the 6th position after England vs. Afghanistan match
Shivangani Singh
World Cup
Published:

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table. Standings of all teams till 15 October 2023.

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table. Standings of all teams till 15 October 2023.</p></div>
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has come to an interesting turn and any twists and turns can be expected at this point of the tournament. Today, Afghanistan is facing England in the 13th match of the season in Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Afghanistan won the match against England by 69 runs.

Check the detailed Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after the Afghanistan vs. England match.

ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 Updated After England vs. Match

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostRun RatePoints
1India3301.8216
2New Zealand3301.6046
3South Africa2202.364
4Pakistan321-0.1374
5England312-0.0842
6Afghanistan312-0.6522
7Bangladesh312-0.6992
8Sri Lanka202-1.1610
9Netherlands202-1.80
10Australia202-1.8460
