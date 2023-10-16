Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia At 8th Rank After AUS vs. SL

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia At 8th Rank After AUS vs. SL

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia At 8th Rank After Defeating Sri Lanka
Shivangani Singh
World Cup
Published:

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table. Standings of all teams till 16 October 2023.

(Photo: The Quint)

Australia locked horns with Sri Lanka on Monday, 16 October 2023 in the 14th match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 in Lucknow at Ekana International Stadium. The two teams had lost their two opening matches of the tournament and were desperately looking forward to winning in order to reach the semi-finals but Australia won today's match by 5 wickets and moved up to the 8th position. Check the updated Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here.

ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 Updated After Australia vs. Sri Lanka Match

PostionTeamsPlayedWonLostRun RatePoints
1India3301.8216
2New Zealand3301.6046
3South Africa2202.364
4Pakistan321-0.1374
5England312-0.0842
6Afghanistan312-0.6522
7Bangladesh312-0.6992
8Australia312-0.7342
9Sri Lanka303-1.5320
10Netherlands202-1.80
