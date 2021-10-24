Coach Mushtaq Makes Inspiring Speech, Reminds Pakistan of 2017 CT Campaign

Pakistan cricket team's interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has reportedly given a short but rousing speech to the Babar Azam-led side ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup clash against India on Sunday (October 24), urging them to conjure up the magic of the 2017 Champions Trophy final and beat the neighbours in the most-anticipated match of the tournament.

Saqlain, who was made the interim head coach following the resignation of Misbah-up-Haq after Ramiz Raja took over as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, has "given pointers to the team on how to cope with the pressure and more".