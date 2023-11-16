Australia vs SA Highlights, World Cup 2023 Semi Final: Aus Beat SA By 3 Wickets

Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to bat first in the overcast conditions of Kolkata. Pat Cummins says he would've batted first as well.

By electing to bat first, South Africa are backing their strength of batting first in this tournament. Bavuma also said Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen are in the playing eleven in place of Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo.

"It (weather) did come into consideration, but we've looked at our strengths as a team. I'm not 100% fit but I think it's got to be good enough. It's massive, not something I dreamt of, coming into a semi-final carrying the hopes and aspirations of people back home."

"I don't want to think about it too much, we have a game of cricket to focus on. The rugby team sent us a heartfelt message this morning," said Bavuma.

For Australia, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc are back in the playing eleven for Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbott. "We'd have liked to bat first, pretty gloomy out there, so maybe it'll swing early. They played similar style to us, and won the last few but we're due."

“We have been in these positions before. We have a lot of experience. We were not up to our best in those couple of games. But guys have been positive in the last seven games,” said captain Pat Cummins.