Australia vs SA Highlights, World Cup 2023 Semi Final: Aus Beat SA By 3 Wickets

Australia vs South Africa, Cricket Score and Highlights of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today’s Semi Final match: Australia beat South Africa to reach the finals.
Australia thumped South Africa by 3 wickets in the second semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to reach the final.
After being asked to bowl first, Australia restricted SA to 212 runs in 49.4 overs. David Miller scored a century.
Skipper Cummins and Mitchell Starc bagged three wickets each while Travis Head & Josh Hazlewood claimed two apiece.
In the second innings, the Aussies chased down the target of 213 runs in 47.2 overs.
Travis Head top scored with the bat with 62 runs but it was the Australian captain Cummins who hit the winning runs.
For the Proteas, Tabraiz Shamsi and Gerald Coetzee shared four wickets among themselves.
Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi Final Today's Match Live Updates: It's the day of the second semi-final of the World Cup and there's Australia taking on South Africa in Kolkata.
Both teams come into the knockouts having lost two matches and won seven league games. Both finished with 14 points but it was the Proteas who finished second in the standings ahead of Australia’s third place, due to net run rate.
When the teams played in the league match at Lucknow last month, Quinton de Kock's sizzling century propelled South Africa to a comfortable 134-run victory. After that, Australia have been on a seven-match winning streak, though they won’t be underestimating the mighty South Africa.
Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to bat first in the overcast conditions of Kolkata. Pat Cummins says he would've batted first as well.
By electing to bat first, South Africa are backing their strength of batting first in this tournament. Bavuma also said Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen are in the playing eleven in place of Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo.
"It (weather) did come into consideration, but we've looked at our strengths as a team. I'm not 100% fit but I think it's got to be good enough. It's massive, not something I dreamt of, coming into a semi-final carrying the hopes and aspirations of people back home."
"I don't want to think about it too much, we have a game of cricket to focus on. The rugby team sent us a heartfelt message this morning," said Bavuma.
For Australia, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc are back in the playing eleven for Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbott. "We'd have liked to bat first, pretty gloomy out there, so maybe it'll swing early. They played similar style to us, and won the last few but we're due."
“We have been in these positions before. We have a lot of experience. We were not up to our best in those couple of games. But guys have been positive in the last seven games,” said captain Pat Cummins.
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi
The South African skipper did say at the toss he's not 100% fit but was still playing the match, but his contribution in the game it seems will be very limited as he's been caught behind on a duck by Mitchell Starc.
South Africa 1/1 in 1 over
It's been slow for the Proteas after the fall of the skipper's wicket with the run rate going at 1.60.
Starc bowls a tight fourth over, conceding just 2.
South Africa 8/1 after 5 overs
Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock were trying to stabalise the Proteas' innings but Josh Hazlewood has struck again and this time it's the big, big wicket of Quinton de Kock.
He's been the team's highest run-scorer in the tournament but the opener is caught on a 14-ball 3 by Aussie skipper Pat Cummins.
South Africa 8/2 in 6 overs
The run rate's going at a slow 1.25 and Australia's command over this semi-final is evident when the arena finally gets to celebrate a boundary, in the ninth over of the match. It's come off Aiden Markram's bat, off Mitchell Starc.
South Africa 17/2 in 9 overs
This isn't going well for the Proteas at all. After their skipper and their top-scorer, they've lost Aiden Markram to Mitch Starc.
The number four bat had scored 10 off the 20 balls he faced but a neat catch at point from Warner ends his stint in the middle.
South Africa 22/3 after 11 overs
Hazlewood returns for his second and that's South Africa's top four back in the hut. Rassie van der Dussen had faced the most deliveries in this innings, 31, but the pacer ended his time in the middle with Steve Smith taking the catch at slip.
Rassie out on a 31-ball 6.
David Miller is the new man in and he starts confidently with a boundary.
South Africa 28/4 after 12 overs
After many dreadful overs, Klaasen notches up a boundary in Pat Cummins' over. Slips are in place. Miller, too, finds gap and hits one on the second last ball of the over.
South Africa 44/4 after 14 overs
It's started drizzling in Kolkata and the covers are brought back on. The players are walking back to the pavilion.
Covers are being taken off and the play is set resume at 3:55pm IST.
The play has resumed and Adam Zampa has been introduced into the attack. Just two runs come from the over.
South Africa 46/4 after 15 overs
Josh Hazlewood is back and slips are in place for Klaasen and it's another maiden over. Zampa is on from the other end and Klaasen sends his fourth delivery for the first maximum of the day and with it fifty runs comes up for the Proteas.
South Africa 55/4 after 17 overs
Hazlewood bowls another maiden over. Brillliant from the Aussie pacer. In the next, Miller hits Zampa's ball out of the park to collect half a dozen. Good intent from the batter.
South Africa 62/4 after 19 overs
Pat Cummins is back into the attack and looks like the Proteas are finally picking up some momentum. Miller hits the Australian captain for a boundary to deep mid-wicket. Next up, Mazwell is introduced into the attack and he leaks just a single from his first over.
South Africa 70/4 after 22 overs
Maxwell appeals for a LBW dismissal but the umpires turn it down. Australia don't go for a review and the over finishes with just 1 runs coming from it. Klaasen scores a boundary in the next over and with it the batters on crease reach the 50-run stand between them.
South Africa 77/4 after 24 overs
Runs have dried up for the Proteas. They should rotate the strike more often and collect as many runs as possible to post a respectable total for the bowlers to defend.
South Africa 81/4 after 26 overs
Klaasen takes on Zampa with back to back sixes. These are really good signs for South Africa. Klaasen plays spin brilliantly and if he continues to hold the fort, SA might reach a decent total. Meanwhile, SA have reached the 100-run mark.
South Africa 100/4 after 28 overs
David Miller slams Zampa for a maximum in the 29th over. Just three runs from the next Maxwell over.
South Africa 111/4 after 30 overs
Travis Head is introduced into the attack and Klaasen whacks him for two consecutive boundaries. A dot on the next and the fourth delivery rattles Klaasen's stumps. He is bowled out. Aus finally break the partnership.
South Africa 119/5 after 30.4 overs
Marco Jansen is the new batter and Travis Head appeals for LBW dismissal. The umpire raises his finger and Head has two in two. SA take a review but Jansen has to depart, SA in deep trouble, again.
South Africa 119/6 after 30.5 overs
Head is on a hat-trick but new man Gerald Coetzee survives the delivery. Maxwell has the ball for the next over. Meanwhile, Miller hits a boundary to reach his half-century, raises his bat to celebrate.
South Africa 124/6 after 32 overs
2 runs each from the next Head and Maxwell overs. Gerald Coetzee then hits Head for a boundary in the next over.
South Africa 134/6 after 35 overs
A boundary from Miller and a couple of singles from the last overs to keep the scoreboard ticking. Maxwell is up next and Miller welcomes him with a boundary. Starc is re-introduced into the attack and he, too, concedes a boundary.
South Africa 154/6 after 39 overs
Maxwell finishes his spell of 10 overs by leaking just 35 runs. Meanwhile, 40 overs have gone by and the Proteas have managed to post 156 runs on the board
South Africa 156/6 after 40 overs
Travis Head is back into the attack. He leaks four runs in the 41st over. For the next, Captain has brought himself upon and he, too, concedes 4 off the over.
South Africa 164/6 after 42 overs
Miller breaks the shackles and hits the ball straight down the ground for a maximum in the next Zampa over. Just one more run comes from the over. Miller has displayed exceptional composure in a crunch situation like this.
Cummins appeals for Gerald's caught behind and the umpire gives him out and the handy partnership comes to an end.
South Africa 172/7 after 43.3 overs
Keshav Maharaj is the new batter for the Proteas. After Cummins, next bowler is Zampa and Miller punishes him with a boundary.
South Africa 182/7 after 45 overs
Cummins takes the ball from the other end and Miller whacks him for another four. Starc is back into the attack and he traps Maharaj on his second delivery. The batter looked to go big but instead the ball landed safely in Steve Smith's hands.
South Africa 191/8 after 46.2 overs
Kagiso Rabada is the new batter, He runs a single to bring back Miller on strike who's on the brink of hitting a century. Another single and Rabada is back. A wide, then he runs two. The over ends with a dot.
South Africa 196/8 after 47 overs
Cummins takes the ball and Miller notches up a massive six to bring up his century. This is one of the greatest knocks that the batter has played for his side. Oh no! Travis Head takes his catch at the deep mid-wicket boundary. He departs at 101. Nonetheless, what a commendable knock!
South Africa 203/9 after 47.2 overs
Tabraiz Shamsi is the last man for the Proteas. Cummins' over finishes with 4 dots on the trot. Mitchell Starc has the ball for the penultimate over of SA's innings. Oh my god! Rabada takes on Starc's short ball and slams him for a maximum. The over finishes with a single.
South Africa 209/9 after 49 overs
Skipper Cummins will bowl in the final over. Rabada runs a single to bring Shamsi on strike. Another single and Rabada will face the third ball. Next is a dot. Maxwell takes his diving catch on the fourth ball and that will be all for the Proteas. The Kangaroos have restricted them at 212 runs in49.4 overs.
Australia need 213 runs in 50 overs to win the second semi-final.
"Really big. Glad to get the hundred, but we want to win at the end of the day. Helped the team to score a decent score with those partnerships. Expected these conditions at the start of the match, but we were on the back foot after four down in the powerplay. Managed to put up a couple of partnerships, think we fought hard. It's about watching every ball and staying in the moment, trusting your preparation. It's one-ball-at-a-time. We need to put them under pressure in the powerplay by taking wickets. It's about using the conditions, bowling in the right areas." - David Miller
Players walk out in the middle. Travis Head and David Warner will open Aus' innings. Head will have the strike. Marco Jansen will start with the ball for the Proteas.
Head takes on Jansen's second ball for a boundary. That pretty much speaks volumes for the intent the batters have taken the field with. FYI, SA took 9 overs to hit their first boundary. A wide on the final delivery.
Australia 5/0 after 1 over
Kagiso Rabada will share the ball with Jansen and he is hit for a boundary, too. Great start for Australians.
Australia 10/0 after 2 overs
Marco Jansen is attacked with a boundary on his first delivery of the second over, too. The pacer has also conceded two wides. Well, this isn't the stage where you deflect from your line and lengths!
Australia 17/0 after 3 overs
Rabada back and Warner whacks him for a maximum to backward square leg. In the next, Head hits Marco Jansen for a stunning four to deep mid-wicket. Another four!!! Another massive six! The Aussies are turning the heat up at the Eden Gardens.
Australia 39/0 after 5 overs
Looks like we are gonna have a super early-to-bed kinda day! Rabada is punished with a six off Warner's bat. And it's a no-ball. He sends the free-hit packing into the crowd for another maximum. SA under the pump! Head celebrates from the other end and notches another six! This is an exhibition form the Kangaroos.
Australia 60/0 after 6 overs
Aiden Markram is introduced into the attack and he bowls out the explosive David Warner on his very first ball! He celebrates with a loud roar. Mitchell Marsh is the new batter. And it's a wicket maiden for Markram. Great comeback!
Australia 60/1 after 7 overs
Another wicket!!! Rabada gets the better of Mitchell Marsh. van der Dussen takes his catch and the South African fans in the stands erupt with joy. Is this a sign for the Proteas?
Australia 61/2 after 8 overs
Steve Smith is the latest batter. Markram has the ball and the pressure's building up in Kolkata now. Woah! Just as I write this Head takes on Markram with a maximum to backward square leg.
Australia 67/2 after 9 overs
Head starts the next over with massive maximum straight down the ground. A single on the next and a boundary on the third. An appeal on the next but the batter stays. The over finishes with two dots.
Australia 74/2 after 10 overs
We are done with the powerplay and only 3 runs come from the 11th over. Oh no! Reeza drops Head. This will be a massive blow for the Proteas. Head continues to attack and he smacks three back to back boundaries.
Australia 92/2 after 12 overs
Markram in for the next over and the onslaught continues. Bavuma drops Smith. Shamsi is the new bowler and another dropped catch. Klaasen fails to get a hold of ball and it races away for a boundary.
Australia 106/2 after 14 overs
Keshav Maharaj comes is and strikes on his very first peach of a delivery. Travis Head finally departs at 62.
Australia 109/3 after 15 overs
Labuschagne is the new man for Australia and Shamsi has made a loud appeal for LBW. SA take a review. The replay shows ball hitting the stumps but it was umpire's call. Labuschagne stays and SA retain the review.
Maharaj starts from the other end and leaks just two.
Australia 116/3 after 17 overs
Another dropped catch and the tally goes to 4. The ball took an edge of Smith's bat but de Kock failed to get a hold of the ball. Just one run from the next Maharaj over.
Australia 119/3 after 19 overs
One more boundary for Australia in the last over by Shamsi. Another comes from Marnus in the next over of Maharaj. Shamsi back and he gets Marnus' wicket. Shamsi appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Australia take a review. The batter was going for a reverse-sweep but it cost him his wicket.
Australia 133/4 after 21.5 overs
Maxwell is in at 6 and Shamsi appeals for another LBW but the umpire turns it down. Next up is Maharaj who appeals for a caught behind dismissal of Maxwell on his fourth delivery. The umpire isn't interested so SA send the decision upstairs. The decision ultimately goes in Australia's favour. Just one run from the over.
Australia 134/4 after 23 overs
Shamsi strikes again and cleans up the lethal Glenn Maxwell!!! Shamsi has turn the heat up at the Eden Gardens!
Australia 137/5 after 23.4 overs
Josh Inglis is the new batter and the atmosphere in Kolkata is electric! Thr crowd is buzzing with ever wicket SA are taking. This is gonna be a close contest.
Australia 141/5 after 25 overs
We are halfway through Australia's innings and thing are looking so interesting at the moment. Meanwhile, Shamsi has the ball for the 26th over. He concedes 5 off it. SA desperately need more breakthroughs.
Australia 150/5 after 27 overs
Shami is served with a boundary off Inglis' bat. This is what Australia need right now. A few big hits and good running between the wickets. SA, on the other hand, need another wicket to exert more pressure on the batters.
A run-out chance in the over but Inglis survives.
Australia 156/5 after 29 overs
Gerald Coetzee is brought back into the attack and he is hit for a boundary to third man off Inglis' bat. Aus need 51 runs now.
Australia 162/5 after 30 overs
Australia have just a little more runs left to cover to seal themselves a final berth. SA need to pull things back before it's too late.
Australia 172/5 after 32 overs
Rabada is back into the attack and he must take a wicket to keep SA's hopes of qualifying for the final alive. Otherwise, things look very predictable now.
Australia 174/5 after 33 overs
Coetzee gets the crucial wicket of Steve Smith as de Kock takes his catch. Could this be the turning point for SA?
Australia 174/6 after 33.3 overs
Starc is the new man for the Aussies and life's breathed back into the SA dug-out. 2 runs from the next Shamsi over.
Australia 177/6 after 35 overs
Coetzee is back and he's hit for a boundary by Inglis. Shamsi has the ball for one final time and he finishes with leaking just two runs.
Australia 184/6 after 37 overs
Gerald Coetzee has the ball for the 38th over and his second ball races away for a boundary. 4 dots to end the over with.
Australia 188/6 after 38 overs
Maharaj to roll his arm over for one last time. A dot and then a single and then three dots on the dot. The over ends with a single, too.
Australia 190/6 after 39 overs
Coetzee time, again! And he rattles Inglis' stumps. Life back into the game. Fans are now on the edge of their seats and this is gonna be a massive encounter! Another massive appeal and Bavuma takes a review. This is drama. Mega drama! SA lose the review. The batter stays.
Australia 193/7 after 40 overs
Aiden Markram is the next bowler and he gives two runs in the 41st over. Coetzee again. He bowls his first ball and then feels discomfort. The physios are attending to him. Game resumes and oh no! Cummins notches up a boundary on his next ball. Coetzee bowls a no-ball and it crashes the stumps. No wicket, though. For obvious reasons.
Australia 201/7 after 42 overs
Aiden Markram takes the ball for the next over. A dot, a wide, four dots, a single and a dot to end the over with.
Australia 203/7 after 43 overs
Coetzee time! Just one from the over and now Australia need just 9 runs.
Australia 204/7 after 44 overs
Markram continues. And Cummins is dropped. Another massive moment of the match, this. A single on the fifth to give to Starc. One more single from the over.
Australia need 7 runs
Jansen has been brought back into the attack. 4th ball races away for a boundary and Aus are just three runs away now. A single in the next Markram over and now just two runs needed.
Jansen is back, perhaps for one last time. Skipper Cummins hits the winning boundaries and Australia have defeated SA by 3 wickets!
Australia have reached the World Cup Final.
After defeating South Africa by 3 wickets in the semifinals, Australia have booked their final berth.