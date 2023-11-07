Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming

Australia vs. Afghanistan World Cup 2023 live streaming details in India are here.
(Photo: iStock)
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia will be facing Afghanistan today, for the 39th match today, 7 November 2023. This match can either confirm Australia's spot in the semis or can be an opportunity for Afghanistan to qualify for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup for the first time in history. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Both teams had a not-so-nice start to the campaign but they made a great comeback. Australia needs one win to confirm its spot in the semi-finals. Now, let's have a quick look at the squad, venue, date, and timings for the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Afghanistan.
Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.
Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
Australia vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match will be played on Tuesday, November 7, at 2:00 PM (IST)
The Australia vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.
Fans can watch the Australia vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match live online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
The Australia vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
