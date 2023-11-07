Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia will be facing Afghanistan today, for the 39th match today, 7 November 2023. This match can either confirm Australia's spot in the semis or can be an opportunity for Afghanistan to qualify for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup for the first time in history. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both teams had a not-so-nice start to the campaign but they made a great comeback. Australia needs one win to confirm its spot in the semi-finals. Now, let's have a quick look at the squad, venue, date, and timings for the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Afghanistan.