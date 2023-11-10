Allan Donald To Quit as BDesh’s Fast-Bowling Coach Post 2023 World Cup Campaign

Legendary South Africa pacer Allan Donald has decided to quit as Bangladesh’s fast-bowling coach post the team’s campaign in the ongoing 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup. Donald was appointed to the role in July 2022 and his last match with the team will be against Australia in their final World Cup league match at MCA Stadium on Saturday.

He added that he initially was okay with a year’s extension, but gave up the thought due to spending more time with his family. "During the World Cup, I was the first one to accept a contract verbally. I didn't sign a contract but I was ready to go back to Dhaka to sign the contract for a year's extension. I was excited to crack on and see how we can expand this fast-bowling group even further."