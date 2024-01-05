2024 T20 World Cup: India to Play Pakistan on 9 June in New York.

The schedule for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup has been announced by the ICC and the big India vs Pakistan match is scheduled for the 9th of June in New York.
(Photo: PTI)
The tournament opener on 1 June will feature USA and Canada with the final slated for 29 June in Barbados. USA and the West Indies are jointly hosting the event.
The Indian team is part of Group A with Pakistan, USA, Canada and Ireland.
The number of participating teams has gone up to 20 for the 2024 edition of the tournament, and have been divided into four groups. The top two teams from each group at the end of the round will progress to the Super 8 stage where again they will be be divided into two groups, and play in round robin format.
2024 T20 World Cup Groups
Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA
Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman
Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea
Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal
