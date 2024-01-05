2024 T20 World Cup: India to Play Pakistan on 9 June in New York.

The schedule for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup has been announced by Star Sports, the host broadcaster in India, and the big India vs Pakistan match is scheduled for the 9th of June in New York.

The tournament opener on 1 June will feature USA and Canada with the final slated for 29 June in Barbados. USA and the West Indies are jointly hosting the event.

The Indian team is part of Group A with Pakistan, USA, Canada and Ireland.