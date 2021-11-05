T20 World Cup: New Zealand Close Big Win Over Namibia, Stay on Track For Semis

Chasing a challenging target, Namibia were unable to take advantage of the fielding restrictions as the New Zealand bowlers gave away just two boundaries in the first five overs and kept a leash on the scoring.

Michael van Lingen struck a six and a four in the sixth over to make a better reading of the scoreboard at the end of the Power-play. However, with the asking rate rising quickly, the pressure got to Namibia as they lost their top 3, including their captain, inside the first 10 overs.

With wickets falling, New Zealand continued to turn the screws, making run-scoring even more difficult for Namibia, who, at the halfway stage, needed 108 runs in the last 10 overs.

There was some joy for Namibia as David Wiese and Zane Green smashed Ish Sodhi for a six each, but it was short-lived. Southee, brought back into the attack, trapped Wiese in front of the stumps for 16 to further dent Namibia's chances.

Thereafter, there was no coming back for Namibia after that. Though Green and Smit found a boundary each, it was never going to be enough, with the asking rate already over 15.

Southee returned for his final over and scalped the wicket of Green after being hit for a four. In the penultimate over, Boult picked up the wickets of Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Craig Williams for a duck.

In the end, Namibia could only score 111/7 in 20 overs and lost the match by a huge margin.