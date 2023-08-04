World Archery Championships: Indian Women’s Compound Team Wins Historic Gold

World Archery Championships: Indian Women’s Compound Team won a gold medal.
(Photo: SAI media)
The Indian women’s compound team won a gold medal at the World Archery Championships 2023 on Friday, 4 August. The team comprising of Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Gopichand Swami secured the nation's first-ever gold medal in this competition.
The Indian women defeated the Mexican team of Dafne Quientero, Ana Sofia Hernandez Jeon by 235-229 in the finals to be crowned as the champions. Earlier, the trio had pulled off an exemplary win against the defending champions, Colombia, by a 220-216 margin.
World Archery Championship 2023 started at Berlin, Germany in on 31 July and will continue till 6 August. The tournament also serves as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
However, 3 more qualifying tournaments will be taking place in the future, in Asian Games 2023, Asian Championship 2023 and the Antalya World Cup 2024.
