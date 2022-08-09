India's CWG 2022 Stars Return Home to Garlands and Celebrations

Indian athletes, following their impressive performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, have started returning home from Birmingham to warm receptions, with the ubiquitous dhols, garlands and bouquets giving the IGI airport a festive look.

Among those who have arrived since Monday night include the boxing contingent led by Amit Panghal, the athletics and wrestling teams and the para powerlifters, who returned to their Sports Authority of India (SAI) base in Gandhinagar.

It was a truly memorable return for Deepak Punia and Sakshi Malik and the entire wrestling contingent when it touched down here, with the celebrated grapplers being mobbed the moment they entered the arrival lounge.