WADA Restores NDTL's Accreditation, Says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

NDTL was first suspended by WADA in August 2019 due to non-conformities with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) during a WADA site visit. The suspension was continued till now as the New Delhi-based lab had failed to satisfy WADA over several corrective actions.



"National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) regains the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accreditation," Thakur wrote on his official Twitter page.