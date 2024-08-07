'Champs Don't Need Medals': Support for Vinesh Phogat After Olympic 'Heartbreak'

Under the rules set by the United World Wrestling (UWW), athletes must weigh in twice: once on the morning of the preliminary rounds and once on the morning of the final. Despite being within the permissible weight limit of 50 kilograms on Tuesday morning, Vinesh's weight increased during the day. It is believed that she had to shed around the 2 kilogram overnight. Despite her efforts, she was unable to make the weight, exceeding the limit by 100 grams.

Vinesh was reportedly seen skipping in a sweat suit and working throughout the night to reduce her weight. Article 11 of the UWW rule book states that any athlete who fails to make the weight cut is eliminated from the competition and ranked last.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) expressed their regret over the incident, stating, "Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kilograms this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy."