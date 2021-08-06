Twitter Reacts As Khel Ratna Award Is Named After Dhyan Chand

The Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour would be named after Major Dhyan Chand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday. Earlier, the award was named after former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

The award was instituted in 1991-92. Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Manika Batra, Rani Rampal, and Mariyappan Thangavelu received the honour in 2020.

Netizens welcomed the decision to name the award after one of India's best sportspersons of all time. Here is a glance through some of the best reactions to the decisions.