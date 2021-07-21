Total COVID-19 Cases Rise to 79 at Tokyo Olympics

The Games are scheduled to open on Friday
Credit: PTI
8 new cases of COVID-19 were added to the total tally of cases at the Tokyo Olympics, the organisers announced on Wednesday. 79 accredited individuals have so far tested positive for the virus, in the month of July.
Among the 8 people who tested positive on Wednesday was Chilean Taekwondo athlete Fernanda Aguirre. He will now undergo a 14-day quarantine in Tokyo. The Chilean Olympic Committee confirmed that the athlete will withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. This is the first case of an athlete pulling out from the Olympics after arriving in the host city. Aguirre’s event was scheduled to be played on 25 July.
"The athlete is asymptomatic and in good health, but unfortunately she will not be able to compete in this event because the Japanese health authorities impose a quarantine of at least 10 days," said the Chilean Olympic Committee.
Another positive case includes one games-concerned personnel- a category which includes sports staffers and team officials. The person is staying at the Olympic village in Tokyo and will be quarantined for a period of 14 days.
The remaining 6 out of the 8 cases includes Games contractors. None of the contractors were staying at the Olympic village in Tokyo.
Tokyo’s daily covid-19 cases reached a 6-month high as the host city of the Olympics added 1,832 cases, a couple of days before the Games open.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 21 Jul 2021,09:39 PM IST