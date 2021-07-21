Total COVID-19 Cases Rise to 79 at Tokyo Olympics

"The athlete is asymptomatic and in good health, but unfortunately she will not be able to compete in this event because the Japanese health authorities impose a quarantine of at least 10 days," said the Chilean Olympic Committee.

Another positive case includes one games-concerned personnel- a category which includes sports staffers and team officials. The person is staying at the Olympic village in Tokyo and will be quarantined for a period of 14 days.

The remaining 6 out of the 8 cases includes Games contractors. None of the contractors were staying at the Olympic village in Tokyo.

Tokyo’s daily covid-19 cases reached a 6-month high as the host city of the Olympics added 1,832 cases, a couple of days before the Games open.