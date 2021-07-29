'Thought I Had Won': Mary Kom on 'Unfair' 3:2 Defeat at Tokyo Olympics

The 38-year-old was competing at her second Olympics after missing the Rio games and while she had a reply for every punch by her 32-year-old opponent, the 3:2 split decision verdict went against her.

Kom had beaten the Colombian opponent in the quarter-finals of the World Championships 5:0, in 2019, but lost the first round on Thursday as Ingrit was quick to take advantage.

The Colombian 32-year-old, who won bronze at the Rio Olympic Games, took 10 points each from four of the five judges unlike the Indian 2012 Olympic bronze medallist, who could earn 10 from only one judge.

However, Kom managed 10 points each from three judges in the second and third rounds as only two judges gave 10 to Ingrit in those rounds.

But, due to Ingrit's big advantage in the first round, the decision went against the Indian boxer, who is also a six-time world champion.

