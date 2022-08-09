BCCI Announce India’s Domestic Season For 2022-23

The schedule for India's domestic season for 2022–23 was released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday. The season, which will start in the first week of September 2022 and end in mid March 2023, will have more than 1500 matches.

The season will officially begin with the renowned Duleep Trophy, with the Irani Cup also making a comeback this season. Six zones (North, South, Central, West, East, and Northeast) will compete against one another in a knockout format for the Duleep Trophy from September 8 to September 25.