Wimbledon: Federer Crashes Out, Djokovic Enters Semi-Finals

"It was a solid performance and I started off really well, particularly in the first five games of the set," said Djokovic after the match.



"One break of serve in the second and third sets was enough today and I'd like to give credit to Marton for fighting so hard," he added.



The 34-year-old converted four of the 14 break-points he got and 83 per cent points on first serve. He committed fewer double faults (three) than his Hungarian opponent, who committed five.



Djokovic is now third among players to have entered Wimbledon semi-finals the most number of times. This is his 10th entry to semi-finals at SW19. He is behind Federer (13 appearances) and Jimmy Connors (11 appearances).



The match between Shapovalov and Khachanov was closely-fought.



The 22-year-old Canadian, who entered his first semi-final, managed to prevail in three hours and 26 minutes.