Adamant About Not Taking Vaccine, Novak Djokovic May Miss US Open

The winner of 20 Grand Slams titles tried to enter Australia in January on a medical exemption, which was rejected and his visa was subsequently cancelled.



Djokovic was allowed to play the French Open last month, losing to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals, and will defend his Wimbledon title.



Djokovic on Sunday revealed that he is still not vaccinated and would not be allowed to play in US Open as un-vaccinated foreign nationals are unable to enter the United States under current rules.



"As of today I am not allowed to enter the States under these circumstances," Djokovic said. "I am aware of that and that is an extra motivation to do well here, and hopefully I can have a very good tournament as I have done in the last three editions," he said.



"Then I will just have to wait and see. I would love to go to the States. But as of today that is not possible," he said in an interview with talkSPORT, a sports radio station. "There is not much I can do anymore. It is up to the US government to make a decision whether or not they allow the un-vaccinated people to go into the country."



Djokovic was asked if he will consider getting vaccinated, and he replied in the negative.