Vishal Bhardwaj Wants to Make a Film on Paes-Bhupathi

Filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj is an ardent follower of tennis, and he wants to make a film based on Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

"I am not planning to make a film on any sportsperson's life at the moment but I am looking forward to watch Saina Nehwal's biopic which is directed by Amol Gupte. He is one of my favourite filmmakers from the country. I feel that we should definitely make a film on Leander (Paes) and Mahesh's (Bhupati) life. If I get an opportunity to make a film on their lives I would definitely make it," Vishal said while speaking at the player auction of Tennis Premier League.

About the league, he said: "It's a great initiative because we don't give much importance to other sports but cricket in our country. I used to be a cricket player but now, I have been playing tennis for many years. I feel it (tennis) is one of the most important and respected games in the world."