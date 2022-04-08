Tennis Legend Boris Becker Found Guilty in Bankruptcy Trial: Reports

German tennis legend Boris Becker was found guilty on four charges under the Insolvency Act following his bankruptcy trial in London, according to reports in the British media. He was facing was facing charges on 24 counts under the act relating to the period from May to October 2017.

The 54-year-old, a former world number one who won Wimbledon three times and a total of six grand slams, had denied the charges, including nine counts of not handing over trophies and awards and seven of concealing property valued at more than 1.5 million euros.