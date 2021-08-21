Tsitsipas, Teichmann Enter Western & Southern Open Semi-Finals at Cincinnati

"[I was] determined, fierce and feisty when I had to be. I'm just filled with many emotions right now," Tsitsipas said. "Things got really tough at some point, and I had to find different solutions and come up with some new ideas, and I followed through. [I] made it a choice of mine to step in with aggression and build up the game."

Tsitsipas is trying to win his second Masters 1000 title after triumphing in Monte-Carlo earlier this season.

Wildcard Jil Teichmann of Switzerland upset her higher-ranked countrywoman, Tokyo Olympic Games champion Belinda Bencic, to earn a semi-final spot at the Western & Southern Open and set up a clash with No. 5 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, who advanced after Paula Badosa of Sapin retired due to a right shoulder injury.

In an all-Swiss quarter-final on Friday night, world No. 76 Teichmann ousted the 10th-seeded Bencic, 6-3, 6-2, needed just 71 minutes to end countrywoman Bencic's nine-match winning streak.

The victory continues a stellar week for Teichmann, who earned her career-best win by ranking when she eliminated world No.2 Naomi Osaka in the Round of 16 of the tournament.

"I felt good since the beginning," Teichmann told wtatennis.com after her win. "I served well...the short balls, I went in. I was defending well. I was moving good. I think everything kind of worked out for me today."