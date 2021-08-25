After Nadal & Federer, Serena Williams Also Pulls Out of US Open

The 39-year-old had suffered a leg injury after slipping on Centre Court against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round of Wimbledon in June. After retiring from the match at 3-3 due to the injury, Serena hasn't played on the tennis circuit.

She withdrew from the Southern and Western Open in Cincinnati to continue focusing on her recovery. Had she made a comeback in New York, Serena would have been vying for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Williams is the latest big name to withdraw from the final Grand Slam of the year. Earlier, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem had also pulled out of the tournament due to injuries.

Her sister Venus Williams was a wildcard entry for the tournament. But Venus is now in the main draw of women's singles at the US Open after Kirsten Flipkens pulled out due to a left ankle injury. The US Open begins from August 30 and ends on September 12.