Serena Williams’ 1,000th Game Ends in Defeat in Italy 

“It’s tough to have a first match on clay. It was definitely kind of good to go the distance and to try to be out there, but clearly I can do legions better,” said Williams, who has won the Italian Open four times.

“Maybe I do need a few more matches, so I’m going to try to figure that out with my coach and my team and see what we would like to do. I have been training for months, but it feels definitely different on clay to make that last adjustment.”

The victory over world No.8 Serena was Nadia's third career win over a top-10 player, all in the last eight months.

“It’s special win. She’s a great athlete. She did too many things for our sport. It’s history,” Podoroska said.

“So for me it’s very special. But most of all, I’m happy the way I played. I felt again comfortable on clay, on my game, and that’s most important for me.”

World No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine survived a barrage of power to turn around her match with Amanda Anisimova 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 while American Coco Gauff held off a fight-back from No.17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece to win 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.