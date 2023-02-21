Sania Mirza Bids Farewell to Tennis With a Defeat at Dubai Tennis Championships

It was followed by the addition of a couple of more mixed doubles Grand Slams to her trophy cabinet, in the form of the French Open and US Open.

Between 2015 and 2016, wherein she also became the first Indian to be ranked world number one on WTA doubles rankings, Sania won three Grand Slams in women's doubles – Wimbledon, Australian Open, and US Open.

The birth of her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, saw the ace taking a two-year break from the sport between 2018 to 2020, while she returned in some fashion with a women’s doubles triumph at Hobart International.