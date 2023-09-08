Rohan Bopanna Creates New Record by Qualifying for US Open 2023 Final.

India's Rohan Bopanna became the oldest male tennis player to reach the Grand Slam final setting a world record after he and his partner Matthew Ebden of Australia reached the men's doubles final at the US Open here.

Playing at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, the sixth-seeded pair of Bopanna and Ebden defeated the French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 7-6 (3), 6-2 in a semifinal clash that lasted 1 hour 34 minutes.

In the process, Bopanna continued to defy age as he reached the US Open men's doubles final at 43 years and 6 months.