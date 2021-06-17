Rafael Nadal to Skip Wimbledon & Olympics; Hopes to Prolong Career

“The fact that there has only been 2 weeks between RG and Wimbledon, didn’t make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season. They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term.”

Recently, Nadal’s 2021 French Open campaign came to an end in the semis against Novak Djokovic in a four-set thriller. The Serb, who is also the World Number 1, went on to clinch the title.

If Djokovic retains his Wimbledon title, it will move him level with the record shared by Nadal and Roger Federer with 20 men's major singles titles.